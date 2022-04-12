Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.63.
About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.