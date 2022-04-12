Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given New 810.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 940.00 to 810.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PANDY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $925.00.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.4032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

About Pandora A/S (Get Rating)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.