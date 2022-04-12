Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Gold Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.
