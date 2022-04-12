Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert Sells 16,090 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert sold 16,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$490,918.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at C$1,102,111.12.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.32 and a 12 month high of C$32.65.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.6099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.17.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

