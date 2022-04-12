Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $270.42 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.94 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.70.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.44.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

