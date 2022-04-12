Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.10

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.10 and last traded at C$17.05, with a volume of 17319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.57.

PSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.00.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.