Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.28. The company had a trading volume of 49,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,877. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.37 and a one year high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $110.16.

