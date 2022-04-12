Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

