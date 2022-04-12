Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 59,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

IBM stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.83. The company had a trading volume of 54,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,269. The firm has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

