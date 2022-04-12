Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

Shares of PNC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.83. 19,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.71. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.