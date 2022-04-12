Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,118 shares of company stock worth $21,991,445. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.64. 362,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,897,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.