Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 3M by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $150.69. 22,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.01. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

