Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PATK stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.12.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.50. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,427,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 142,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,631,000 after purchasing an additional 123,491 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,596,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 115,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

