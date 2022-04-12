Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 3,504 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Patriot Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGOL)

Patriot Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resource properties. Its property holdings include the Vernal, Windy Peak, and Rainbow Mountain projects. The company was founded by Trevor B. Newton on November 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

