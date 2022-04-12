Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Paychex by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $136.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

