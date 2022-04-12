Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 670.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $316.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 93.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.91 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

