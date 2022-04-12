PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Get PC Connection alerts:

CNXN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.64.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $800.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,328. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.