Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.