Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Lowered by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Pentair by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after acquiring an additional 622,569 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Pentair by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 602,162 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,689,000 after acquiring an additional 534,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 2,731.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 485,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

