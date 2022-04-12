Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.84 and last traded at $73.84. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12.

Get Peoples alerts:

Peoples Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPLL)

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, time and savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.