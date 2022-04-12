Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.84 and last traded at $73.84. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.42.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12.
Peoples Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPLL)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peoples (PPLL)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.