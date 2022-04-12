PepperLime Health Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:PEPLU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

PepperLime Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PEPLU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 13th. PepperLime Health Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

PEPLU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

