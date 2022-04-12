Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.50

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $12.00. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 233,321 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 381,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,211,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.