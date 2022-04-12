PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Head to Head Comparison

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) and QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PFSweb and QIWI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 1 0 3.00 QIWI 0 2 0 0 2.00

PFSweb currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.54%. Given PFSweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than QIWI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of QIWI shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and QIWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb 47.57% -11.57% -4.32% QIWI 37.08% 28.48% 13.28%

Volatility & Risk

PFSweb has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QIWI has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PFSweb and QIWI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $342.51 million 0.73 -$5.50 million $6.85 1.66 QIWI $585.30 million 0.61 $124.79 million $3.45 1.64

QIWI has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb. QIWI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PFSweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PFSweb beats QIWI on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb (Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services. The PFS Operations segment offers its services to support and improve the physical and post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfillment, customer care and order to cash service, and distributed order orchestration and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

About QIWI (Get Rating)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Further, it provides digital banking services to retail customers under the Rocketbank name; and to small and medium businesses under the Tochka name. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

