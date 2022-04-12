Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.29

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $8.92. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 101 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
