Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,973.77.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $42.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,553.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,069. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,518.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,637.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

