Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, reaching $64.31. 39,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,329. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.02.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

