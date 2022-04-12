Pictet & Cie Europe SA Buys 855 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Natera were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.41. 6,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.