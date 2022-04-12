Pictet & Cie Europe SA Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.93. The company had a trading volume of 57,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,792. The company has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.22.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

