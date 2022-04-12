Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $214,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 160,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 153,155 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 285,355 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.39. 46,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,957. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

