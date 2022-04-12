Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $449,000 Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $964,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 60.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Insulet by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Shares of PODD traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,042. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.30. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

