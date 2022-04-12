Pictet & Cie Europe SA Invests $951,000 in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

NVCR stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,086. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.90.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

