Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,300,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,734,000 after buying an additional 1,138,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

In other news, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $5,172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,099 shares of company stock valued at $47,948,303. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.08. 38,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,937,992. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.