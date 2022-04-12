Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PDM stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,615.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.