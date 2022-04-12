Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) will post sales of $11.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.70 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $45.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 million to $70.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $84.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $230.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

