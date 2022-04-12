PIN (PIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.37 Million

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00043913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.46 or 0.07518271 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.23 or 0.99982593 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.