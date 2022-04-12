Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NYSE PING opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ping Identity by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

