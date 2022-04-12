Pinkcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $845,001.24 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $845,001.24 and $1.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00253730 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004509 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00021245 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.16 or 0.00658875 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,699,499 coins and its circulating supply is 435,439,063 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

