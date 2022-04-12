Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

