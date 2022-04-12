Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,652,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 207,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

