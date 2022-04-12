Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $589,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Waters by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Waters by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $302.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.70 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

