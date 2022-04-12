Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 51 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,412,000 after buying an additional 393,767 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,800,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,080,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.60.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $263.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.