Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 690 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 185.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Western Digital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41,429 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

