Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after buying an additional 2,506,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,721,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 42.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after purchasing an additional 757,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QuantumScape by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after acquiring an additional 525,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,549,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $3,280,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 951,214 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,097. 16.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 9.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

