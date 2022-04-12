Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,295 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,910,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 345,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. Research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.74.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

