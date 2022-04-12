Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,570 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

