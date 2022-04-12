Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 77 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $147.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

