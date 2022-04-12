Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Cut by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Pinterest by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Pinterest by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

