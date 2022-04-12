Piper Sandler Comments on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after acquiring an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,511,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,519 shares of company stock valued at $35,474,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.