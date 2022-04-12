Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $6.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.85 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $246.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 908 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

