Piper Sandler Weighs in on Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $182.33 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $155.69 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

